A missing man from South Yorkshire could be in the Peak District, police say.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Alex Mills, who may be in Castleton.

Last night, police were joined by mountain rescue team volunteers in their search for the 29-year-old.

Mr Mills is slim, 6ft 2in tall and bald.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.