Family home ransacked during Whaley Bridge burglary

A family from Whaley Bridge returned from holiday to find their home ransacked and a large quantity of items, including their BMW, missing.

Detectives are investigating a burglary at the Buxton Road property, which they believe took place on Monday August 14.

As well as the blue BMW from the front of the house, a large number of items, including jewellery, tools, banking materials and electronic equipment, were taken.

A tractor mower was also stolen from the outhouse at the rear of the property, but this was later recovered.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “It appears that the individuals were inside for a considerable period of time.

“We are open to all possibilities but have information to suggest the offenders may have links to Stockport, Marple and Hyde.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or has any information, is asked to call Buxton CID on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.