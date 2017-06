Motorists around the country could be seeing another drop in the price of fuel, as the cost of oil continues to fall.

New research from petrolprices.com show fuel prices have reached their lowest point since the beginning of the year, as the price of Brent crude has fallen steadily from $57 a barrel in February to the current low of $45. This has meant that motorists are paying around 5p less on petrol and 6p less on diesel than they were five months ago.