Fairfield Endowed Junior School in Buxton hosted a highly successful grandparents afternoon.

Tea, chocolate and biscuits were served while children and their grandparents participated in a fun quiz, hosted by Mr Redman.

Afternoons like this help to form strong links within the community and secure the school as a friendly hub.

Pictured is Harvey Porter and his grandad Barry Leedham. part of the victorious winning team with their first prize.