Fairfield junior athletes are champions

Pupils from a Buxton school were on a winning streak when they took part in an athletics competition.

Fairfield Endowed Junior School won the regional Quad Kids Athletics Championship held at Chapel High School.

The triumph followed several months of hard work and dedication. Mr Neequaye, PE co-ordinator, said that he was very proud of the sporting superstars as they put 100% effort into every aspect of the games.

