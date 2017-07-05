Fairfield Infants raise cash in memory of teacher’s stillborn baby

Pupils and staff have ensured the memory of a stillborn baby will live on forever when they held a colour day with all money going to charity which helps grieving parents.

Claire Pirrie is one of the assistant headteachers at Fairfield Infant School and on her first day back after her son, Jack, was stillborn at 37 weeks the school was filled with colour.

Some of the Fairfield Infants charity runners

She said: “The past six months have been horrendous but coming back to everyone’s support is really helping.”

The school raised £610 with the non-uniform day and cake sale on Friday and on Saturday, 27 people ran with Claire in the Manchester colour run raising £2,500. Claire is raising money for SiMBA which helps families who have lost babies to make memory boxes, her friends and family have already raised £8,000 and she has asked that some of the money raised goes to Macclesfield Hospital to provide a temperature controlled ‘cuddle cot’ to allow parents to spend a few extra days with their baby as well as a digital camera and printer.

She said: “The children all saw I was pregnant and the colour day was a great way for them to ask questions. To the parents and staff your support and generosity has been amazing - thank you.”

To donate visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/JackColinPirrie