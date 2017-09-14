Fairfield family celebrate arrival of fifth generation girl

A new arrival has become the fifth generation female to be born to one High Peak family.

Baby Tory was born on August 20 and has her mum, her nannie her great-nana and even her great-great-nana to give her cuddles.

Jean Tait Great Great grandmother, aged 80, Gail Munn Great Grandmother, aged 62, Tracy Wilson Nanna, aged 44, Amber Munn Mother, aged 20 and Tory Sibanda Daughter aged 2 weeks

The close-knit family are delighted to be a five generation family.

Nannie Tracy Wilson said: “It’s not something you hear of anymore and we are just so happy.

“I always knew Tory was going to be a girl, it wouldn’t have mattered either way but it’s just means the men in our lives really do have their hands full with us!” Matriarch and head of the Fairfield family, great-great-nana Jean Tait is 80, Gail Munn is 62, Tracy is 44, and Amber Tory’s mum is 20.

Tracy said: “We are all very close and do things together.

“We went shopping the other day and had Jean in a wheelchair and Tory in a pushchair and it was great to see the age difference and peopel were stopping us in the street and wanted to talk to us.”

Last week Amber and Tory moved out of Tracy’s house although she said she would still see them regularly.

“It was very emotional watching them leave but I know they need to make their own path in life.

“My husband finished work at 11am so he will be on hand if they need anything.”

The family has battled cancer and operations for back problems but always remain smiling.

Tracy said: “We talk to each other and we are there for each other so no-one has to struggle on their own.

“Tory was born into a family of wonderful and strong women and it is a joy to have her with us. I know she will follow in our footsteps and can’t wait to watch her grown up.”