Excitement builds ahead of Longnor Races 2017

The highlight of the Longnor social calendar returns next week.

Longnor Races is back on Thursday, September 7 and hundreds of people are expected to descend on the area for the traditional sports.

A spokesman for the historic event said: “It will be a great day out, starting at 11.30am with pony gymkhana including adult races, followed by the harness racing, children’s dream mile and then the thrills of the motorbikes, and to end the day the cross country fell race.

“The licensed bar will be run by the Longnor Sports committee once again, with food and ice cream available on the field too.

“Thank you to all of our advertisers, sponsors and patrons for their continued support.”

Admission is £7.50 on the gate.