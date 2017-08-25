‘Excellent’ GCSE results at Hope Valley College

Hope Valley College students have celebrated another year of GCSE success.

Seventy-two per cent of students gained the new 9-4 pass grade in both English and maths, while 40 per cent gained the highest 9-7 grades in either subject.

Principal David Willis said: “These are excellent results which our students, parents and staff should be rightly proud of.

“Set against the challenge of being the first students to sit the new 9-1 graded GCSEs in English and maths, our students’ achievements are simply brilliant.

“As well as excellent results in the new GCSEs in English and maths, we are proud of our students’ success in a wide range of academic and high-quality vocational qualifications.

“On top of many improvements in exam results last year, we are celebrating further improvements in all the triple sciences, history, art, computer studies and in childcare. Many students have worked exceptionally hard to achieve the challenging targets we gave them.”

Eight students from a cohort of 102 achieved a top grade 9 in the new GCSEs, reserved for the top three per centof students nationally.

“There are many outstanding students, too many to name, whose achievements and progress has also been exceptional. Congratulations and well done to you all,” he added.