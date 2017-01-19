Emmerdale star to visit Ilkeston

The actor who plays bad boy Cain Dingle in the hit TV soap Emmerdale is to make a surprise guest appearance in Ilkeston.

Jeff Hordley will be visiting Beacon Bingo on Saturday February 11.

Hordley, who first appeared in the ITV1 soap in 2000, has agreed to take time out of his busy filming schedule to thank customers and staff at Beacon for the hard work they have put into helping raise over £500,000 for the casino and gaming industry charity, CHIPS, since 2005.

The charity provides specialised wheelchairs for children and young people with severe mobility problems in the UK and Beacon Bingo, along with sister company Cashino, has now supplied more than 500 such chairs.

Photo opportunities with Jeff will be available between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

The Beacon “Ritz” is based on Ilkeston’s South Street. For more information, visit www.beaconbingo.co.uk/ilkeston.