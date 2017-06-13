Election fever takes over High Peak primary school

On the day that the country went to the polls, so too did youngsters at New Mills Primary School.

Following a week of election fever - which included candidates writing manifestos, presenting them to their classes and a hustings in the school hall for three children from each class - 12 children were in the running to be head teacher for the day and nine children for the opportunity to be deputy head teacher for the day.

On polling day, the children and staff all took part in a democratic and secret ballot in their very own polling booth in the hall. The votes were posted into the ballot box and sorted by school council at lunchtime, before being counted and verified. The announcement was made to the whole school on Thursday afternoon just before school finished. Head teacher for the day last Friday was Erin, from year six, and deputy head was George, from year one.

The new leadership team decided that Friday would be a ‘Wear What You Want Day’ and quickly got to work sending a text home to inform parents. On Friday they wrote a section for the school newsletter, presented the ‘Star of the Week’ certificates and handed out class awards. Erin made a phone call to inform a parent volunteer what time her services would be required. They organised films and popcorn for each class, praised those children on top table at lunchtime and still found time to enjoy an extended playtime.

Teacher Cara Williams said: “Thank you to all the candidates and congratulations to our successful students.”