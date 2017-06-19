Elderly shoppers targeted by thieves in Buxton

Police are investigating a series of thefts from elderly shoppers in Buxton.

On Monday, May 12, an 83-year-old woman was in Aldi in Station Road between 10.30am and 10.45am.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “She got to the till and found her bag was missing from her trolley. CCTV shows a woman taking it. She is white with short black hair and wore a grey jacket and black trousers.”

On the same day, at about 10.50am, an 81-year-old woman had her bag taken from her trolley by the same woman.

In another incident, between 11.15am and 11.40am on Monday, June 5, a 71-year-old woman was in Waitrose at Spring Gardens.

When she got to the till, she realised her handbag, which was hanging off the trolley, was missing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Police Constable Simon Clarke on 101, quoting reference 17000246444.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.