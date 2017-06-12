Survey reveals some parents are struggling to afford school uniforms

Two fifths of parents have been put into financial difficulty over the cost of school uniforms, a new study has revealed.

Questions asked by retailer Banana Moon Clothing revealed that 43 per cent of parents have gotten into financial difficulty due to purchasing their child’s school uniform, and 29 per cent have had to seek financial help to cope with the costs.

Parents are spending £329 per child on school uniforms each year, meaning an average family with two children would spend around £658 per year.

Two thirds of parents (66 per cent) said that the reason they were struggling to cope with the cost of their child’s school uniform was because of pressure from schools to purchase from official retailers.

Over a third (36 per cent) of respondents said that the school uniforms they have been purchasing are poor value for money and over half (58 per cent) said that there’s simply not enough financial support for those who are unable to afford the cost.

Alex Grace, managing director of Banana Moon Clothing said: “The pressure of coping with school uniform costs are concerning, so it is imperative that school and parent associations think carefully when selecting an official supplier which offers quality and value for money for parents.

“Long lasting, quality products as well as extra incentives that can be put back into the school are key to a happy relationship and, as a result, happier parents who feel like they are getting a good quality uniform for their children at a fair price.”