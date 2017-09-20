Search

Open evening at Buxton school for prospective parents and pupils

The 2018 intake open evening is on September 21.
Buxton Community School is holding an open evening for new year 7 students tomorrow (Thursday).

The evening begins at 6pm and will give parents the chance to learn more about the school.

For more information, contact the school on 01298 23122.