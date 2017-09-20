Open evening at Buxton school for prospective parents and pupils

Buxton Community School is holding an open evening for new year 7 students tomorrow (Thursday).
The evening begins at 6pm and will give parents the chance to learn more about the school.
For more information, contact the school on 01298 23122.
