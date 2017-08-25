Duo with Class A drugs worth millions arrested

Millions of pounds worth of suspected Class A drugs have been found in Notts and two people have been arrested.

A man and woman from South Yorkshire have been arrested in connection with the find.

A Notts police spokesman sadi: “The pair, aged 48 and 35 respectively, were detained during a warrant on Friday 25 August 2017 at a house in Doncaster.

“They have been released under investigation in connection with the find, discovered at an industrial unit near Bilsthorpe on Monday 14 August.”