Dual warning for rain and wind on Sunday

The Met Office has today updated its yellow warning for rain on Sunday October 1 to include a wind warning too.

Spells of heavy and persistent rain are expected over some areas of western and northern Britain accompanied by strong winds at times.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

Spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer and could affect some bus and train services.

In addition, strong winds may be an additional hazard at times, perhaps with falling trees causing some interruptions to power supplies.

This warning has been updated and is now a dual warning for rain and wind.