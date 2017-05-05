Drunken thug who threatened paramedics is spared from jail

A drunken and foul-mouthed thug has been spared from being sent to prison after he abused and threatened ambulance paramedics who were trying to help him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, May 3, how Jason Carman, 31, of no fixed abode, had been found at a home on Queen Elizabeth Close, Wirksworth, by paramedics slumped on the floor before he became so abusive they were forced to call police.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Paramedics received a call to Queen Elizabeth Close that a male needed help with alcohol issues.

“The defendant was slumped on the floor and swore at the paramedics.”

Ms Haslam explained that Carman is a large man and the two paramedics and a trainee technician who was with them were concerned for their safety so they got back into their ambulance and called police who attended.

Carman was originally arrested for being drunk and disorderly but was shouting towards the police and one of the officers thought she was going to be headbutted.

The defendant pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour after the incident on January 26.

Defence solicitor John Last said: “He wants to apologise to everyone who has been affected by his behaviour on the afternoon in question.”

Mr Last added that Carman has been diagnosed as being bi-polar and he’s regularly been drinking a bottle of vodka a day but realises he has to address his alcohol problems and he has reduced his alcohol intake.

He explained that Carman’s life spiralled out of control after the break-up of a relationship and when he lost his job and he has been living without any fixed accommodation.

Magistrates stated that they were alarmed to also hear how police felt so threatened they were forced to use CS gas on the defendant.

But magistrates attached importance to Carman’s apology and opted to impose ten weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation to the paramedic team and if he commits any further offences or if he breaches his suspended sentence order he could go to prison.