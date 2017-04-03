Driver fled scene after man hit by car in Buxton

Police are appealing for information after a collision in which the driver fled the scene and the pedestrian was injured.

It happened on Station Road in Buxton between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Thursday, March 23.

A 60-year-old man was crossing Station Road towards The Palace Hotel when a car, believed to be a white Vauxhall, came from towards the town centre roundabout and hit him.

The car left the scene of the collision before emergency services arrived.

The victim suffered a badly bruised leg, dislocated elbow, and severe bruising on his arm.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “Our officers are trying to trace the vehicle and its driver as part of their investigation and are keen to speak to motorists or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Police Constable Patrick Haley on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000123408, or by sending him a message online using the Contact Us section of the police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.