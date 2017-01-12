Drink-driver gets ban after collision

A drink-driver who was involved in a collision has been banned from driving for 16 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 3, how Andrew James Clark, 34, had been driving on Park Road, Buxton, when he was tested for drink-driving by police.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Just before midday on December 15, 2016, police received a report of a collision involving an Audi A3 driving along Park Road, Buxton.

“Mr Clark was the driver and a positive roadside breath test was taken and a reading at the police station was 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.”

Clark, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Clark, of Smelter Wood Road, Sheffield, told the court: “I am just really sorry I drove the car that morning and I am sorry for the damage I have caused.

“Once the ban is up if I drive again I will not let this happen again.”

Magistrates fined Clark £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also banned from driving for 16 months, but was given an option to reduce the ban by 17 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.