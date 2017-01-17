Drink-driver could be sent to jail after breaching suspended sentence

A motorist could be sent to jail after he breached a suspended custodial sentence from a previous conviction when he was caught drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard last Thursday, January 12, how Luke Hutchinson, 27, of Talbot Street, Pinxton, failed a breath test after he was approached by police on Alfreton Road, at South Normanton.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said police saw a Citroen C3 in the forecourt of a car-wash and an officer pulled alongside.

Mr Chapman added that Hutchinson’s words were slurred and he failed a breath test. The defendant registered 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Hutchinson admitted he had drunk lager that evening and he had later gone out in the car to get cigarettes because he thought he was safe to drive. He explained he had received a call from a friend who had been waiting for someone and the defendant had been asked to wait with him. Hutchinson pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on December 28, 2016.

He admitted committing this offence while he is subject to a suspended sentence made in November for the offences of threatening to kill and assault occasioning bodily harm. District Judge Andrew Davison committed the case for sentencing to Derby Crown Court for February 2 due to the breach of the suspended sentence which could trigger a custodial sentence.