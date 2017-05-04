Drink-driver clipped a kerb and crashed into a fence

A drink-driver who was involved in a road traffic collision in Renishaw admitted to police that she was over the legal limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, May 2, how Madeleine Cartledge, 22, of Sookholme Road, Sookholme, Mansfield, lost control of her Mini and crashed on Station Road, Renishaw.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “Police were called to a road traffic collision at Renishsaw.

“When officers arrived the vehicle was being driven from Eckington and lost control on an S-bend and clipped a kerb and collided with a roadside fence.

“The defendant said, ‘I’m over the limit, I know’.”

Cartledge pleaded guilty to assaulting the drink-drive limit after the incident on April 14 after registering 75microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said: “The aggravating feature is that she caused damage to her car but there was no one else in the car and no one was injured.”

Mr Sowter also told the court the defendant is likely to lose her job as a marketing assistant because without a car it will be difficult for her to commute.

Magistrates fined Cartledge £300 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.