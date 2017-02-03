Dove Holes housing estate one step closer

Work on 25 affordable homes and a new shop in Dove Holes is a step closer after a detailed planning application has been approved.

Outline permission for the development land off Hallsteads was granted back in 2013 and now High Peak Borough Council has agreed to the finer details.

This means the developer, Hallsteads Homes, can start work on the building 25 affordable units with flats, including four bungalows a shop and car parking. There will also be a sub station and pumping station.

Speaking in the application Hallsteads Homes said: “The character of the village is quite mixed with industry and businesses integrated side by side into the housing settlement and community facilities as if typical of High Peak.” Access to the new development will be from the A6 and the drystone walls and hedges on the boundaries of the site will be retained.

The council had previously received 65 letters of objection from residents, as well as negative representations about the proposal from Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council and Chapel Vision before the green light was given just over three years ago.