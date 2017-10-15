Search

Donate a bra and help the fight against cancer

Sarah Whitehead Booticamp Babes are collecting bras to help breast cancer charity. Ripley junior school.
Sarah Whitehead Booticamp Babes are collecting bras to help breast cancer charity. Ripley junior school.

Fitness champions have worked out an ingenious way of supporting charity during breast cancer awareness month.

Old bras will be weighed in and turned into cash to boost research into a disease which affects one in eight women.