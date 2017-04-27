Dog destroyed after killing and injuring sheep

Following a recently reported case of Livestock worrying in the Derbyshire Dales area the owner and dog have been identified and the dog destroyed.

The dog in question killed one sheep and injured three others.

Derbyshire Police take matters of livestock worrying seriously and understand the financial impact this can have, especially at this time of year.

While the police accept it can be difficult to identify the dogs and their owners please still report it, the above proves positive results can be achieved.

This will only assist in promoting the issue and hopefully lead to greater awareness among dog owners.

Please report any cases of livestock worrying via 101 or alternatively if you have any information relating to livestock worrying or any other rural matters please e-mail DRCT@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk.