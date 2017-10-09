Do you want to date a celeb?

Have you ever wanted to date a celebrity? Well now’s your chance as casting has opened for the fourth season of E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

The show which has had stars from Hollyoaks, The only way is Essex and Made in Chelsea on the show, is looking for singletons from across the country to take part in the show.

The agency in charge of recruitment for the show are looking for straight and gay over 18’s, who have ‘interesting characters.’

There is said to be a fair few spaces available on the show, so a few lucky singletons could be finding out that their true love is a celebrity.

The show will be aired next year on E4.

To apply contact Lime Pictures at dating@limepictures.com