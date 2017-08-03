Do you anything about motorbike theft?

Have your say

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a motorbike in New Mills.

The bike was taken from outside a property on the High Street between 9pm on Sunday, July 30, and 9am the following morning.

Anyone that saw something suspicious, believes they may have seen the bike since, or has any other relevant information, Derbyshire Police would love to hear from you.

If you have any information contact PC Lisa Riley on 101 quoting reference number 17000326197.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.