Did Buxton inspire Sainsbury’s Christmas TV advert?

Sainsbury’s have slipped Buxton a secret Christmas present by basing its “There’s Only One of Me” 2016 TV campaign on the town, it has been claimed.

The supermarket giant’s charming cartoon features a harassed dad singing about how hard it is to get everything ready for the big day, with the chorus “There’s only one of me”. The song ends as he replicates himself as a series of drones who get all his festive jobs done.

But the fictitious town of Bisby in which it is set is beginning to look a lot like Christmas - in Buxton, says the local Town Team volunteering group.

It is surrounded by hills, the toy factory the dad works in has a dome like the University of Derby’s Campus - and there’s a viaduct running through the end of the town’s shopping street.

And there’s only one town like that, say the Town Team, which was formed by people who live or work in Buxton to make a positive difference through projects ranging from decorating the town for Christmas to organising litter picks.

Now Buxton Town Team is wondering if Sainsbury’s will reveal if Buxton really was the model for its setting.

The Devonshire Dome in Buxton at Christmas.

“Buxton is a great place to spend Christmas, so if Sainsbury’s used us for their inspiration, we’re not a bit surprised,” said Town Team member John Phillips.

“It’s a lovely Christmas present for Buxton. We can now claim to be not just the highest genuine market town in England, but also the highest cartoon version!”

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s said: “Bisby was designed to reflect a typical British town, but it’s really lovely to see the similarities and we wish all those living in Buxton a very happy Christmas.”