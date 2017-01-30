Derbyshire school becomes first in Britain to allow pupils to wear slippers

A Derbyshire primary school has become the first in Britain to allow pupils to wear slippers.

And the school says the switch from shoes has become so popular that even some teachers have chosen the comfier option in class.

Findern Primary School introduced the idea after spotting a ten-year study which found that children who learn with no shoes are more likely to behave better and get good grades.

Deputy headteacher Michelle Hall said they have already noticed improvements in pupils who wear slippers at the school.

She added: "One of the teachers suggested the idea after seeing some research, and when we pitched the idea to the children they were very excited."