Derbyshire’s addicts helped on the way to recovery

Addicts across the county are to benefit from a new combined drug and alcohol recovery service.

Derbyshire County Council has commissioned the Derbyshire Recovery Partnership, which is a combined approach to rehabilitation between the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Derbyshire Alcohol Advice Service (DAAS), national charity Phoenix Futures and Intuitive Thinking Skills.

The partnership will offer a wide range of services to help people reduce the harm from their substance use, access treatment and move into recovery. It will also offer advice and help for families and carers who are living with, or supporting, someone with a substance misuse issue.

The council’s director of public health, Dean Wallace, said: “This is a partnership of well-established charities and organisations that have a wealth of experience in providing support, training, education and treatment of alcohol and drugs related issues. Because the partnership provides a complete range of services it avoids people having to transfer between different organisations and potentially falling out of the system.”

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will lead on delivering the service.

David Hurn, service manager for substance misuse services at the trust, said: “I’m very excited to be involved with this partnership, which will provide local people with innovative support in a seamless way. Together, we look forward to working with any Derbyshire residents who need our support to get their lives back on track.”

Contact the Derbyshire Recovery Partnership by calling 0845 308 4010 or 01246 206514, emailing info@ Derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk or visiting www.derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk