Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner: ‘Hate crime will not be tolerated’

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa is to reassure community groups across the county following yesterday’s terrorist attack at Finsbury Park.

Mr Dhindsa has also written to London Mayor Sadiq Khan to offer his support.

“We are aware that the type of atrocities seen in London and Manchester can be followed by an upsurge in hate crime directed towards particular communities,” Mr Dhindsa said.

“Sadly, the shocking events of recent weeks have shown us all that we are far from conquering the hatred that continues to divide our society.”

Echoing the words of Mr Khan regarding the latest attack, Mr Dhindsa added: “It is another assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom and respect. It appears to be another deliberate attack on innocent people, this time people walking home after prayers at their local mosque.

“However, amidst the tragedy and devastation we’ve also seen communities at their very best - united and connected.

“This weekend, we saw people from every corner of the community coming together in memory of the inspirational Jo Cox, who was so committed to a more inclusive, accepting community. It brought people together from all backgrounds, cultures and faiths in a show of solidarity and strength.

“This has to be the way forward. This is the only way we will defeat hatred and find peace and tolerance for generations to come.”

Mr Dhindsa is writing to faith leaders to reassure them that the police and security services are ‘working tirelessly to keep communities safe’.

He said he intends to host a meeting of faith leaders in the near future to discuss what else can be done to secure more inclusive and accepting streets and neighbourhoods.

Mr Dhindsa said: “Hate crime, however that manifests itself, will not be tolerated here in Derbyshire and we ask that people report such incidents. I can assure victims that they will be taken seriously and treated with sensitivity.

“In addition, I am currently working with community groups to offer reassurance and to encourage people to report hate incidents to the police so that we are able to find those responsible and send a clear message that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”