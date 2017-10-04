Derbyshire on-duty sex cop PC Christopher Frost is sacked

An award-winning Derbyshire police constable has been sacked after a misconduct panel ruled he engaged in ‘sexual activity’ on duty with a colleague and touched another on the bottom.

Married PC Christopher Frost engaged in the sexual activity in the back of a police van after he had dealt with a domestic violence incident.

Two days later he acted ‘inappropriately’ by touching another officer on the bottom, the panel found.

Today, the misconduct panel sacked the married father after hearing a day of evidence yesterday.

They said the sexual activity was instigated by the former officer who had arranged for the female officer to be with him in the van.

They ruled the bum touching incident was ‘not invited or consented to’.

It also ruled it took place in public view and in the presence of other officers.

They said: “She categorically told PC Frost she was not interested in having a relationship and was not attracted to him.”

The chairman of the panel, David Tyme, said the work record of the officer, who sometimes was an Acting Sergeant, had been a “shining example to other officers”.

But he said PC Frost, who patrolled in the Derby area, should have acted with more self control.

Following the ruling, Gary Knighton, Deputy Chief Constable of Derbyshire police, said: “We expect our officers to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times and treat their colleagues and the public with respect.

“This officer failed to meet these expectations and has been dismissed after a gross misconduct panel found his actions amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour.

“The public has a right to expect the highest standards of conduct and integrity from those delivering their policing services and the force will take appropriate action as necessary to uphold those standards.”