Derbyshire men should break their silence over domestic abuse

A charity has revealed that 1,300 men came forward as being victims of domestic abuse in Derbyshire last year.

In 2016, 1,298 men told Derbyshire Police they had suffered domestic abuse, while in 2015 1,153 men and in 2014 999 men came forward as victims.

Ian McNicholl, Mankind

The figures have come to light following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Derbyshire Police by Ian McNicholl, an ambassador for the ManKind Initiative, a charity which supports male victims of domestic abuse.

The charity has released the figures in the hope of showing male victims of domestic abuse across Derbyshire that they are not alone and encouraging them to come forward.

The Home Office reports that male victims (39 per cent) are more than three times as likely as women (12 per cent) to stay silent about partner abuse. Only 10 per cent of male victims will tell the police as a comparison to 27 per cent of women.

The Office of National Statistics reports that male victims of partner abuse are far more likely to perceive that what happened to them was not domestic abuse.

Mr McNicholl, who is himself a domestic abuse survivor, said: “I never came forward to the police when I was experiencing abuse and it nearly cost me my life. These figures show there are males right across Derbyshire who have come forward and told the police.

“Therefore if you are experiencing domestic abuse or suffering from the symptoms of domestic abuse, you are not alone and help is out there for you. Please call Derbyshire Constabulary or speak with friends and/or family.”