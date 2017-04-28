Search

Derbyshire County Council election 2017: the High Peak candidates vying for your votes

Voting in the Derbyshire County Council election will take place on Thursday May 4.

Derbyshire goes to the polls on Thursday May 4 in local county elections.

Councillors will be elected to seven contested wards in High Peak.