DERBYSHIRE: Body-in-suitcase murderer jailed for life

A man has been jailed for life for murder after a badly burnt and dismembered body was found in Derbyshire.

Ming Jiang, 43, of Beswick, Manchester, was sentenced at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court today after he was found guilty of murder last week following a trial. He must serve a minimum term of 33 years.

The scene were the suitcase containing Mr Liu's badly burnt and dismembered body was found.

On October 10, the body of Yang Liu, 36, was found in a suitcase near the parking area off the A628 in Tintwistle. The body was so badly burnt that officers were initially unable to tell if it was a man or a woman.

Derbyshire police launched an investigation and identified Jiang as a suspect, arresting and charging him. But the investigation then transferred to Greater Manchester Police once it became apparent that both men were from Manchester and that the murder had taken place there.

Officers found evidence of an extensive clean-up at Jiang’s home, involving paint and cleaning products, but traces of the victim’s blood were also discovered.