Dementia-friendly film screenings in Buxton

Buxton’s bid to become a dementia-friendly town is gathering momentum.

Over the last few years community groups and leaders have been raising awareness about the disorder, which affects around 850,000 people in the UK.

Residents with dementia at care homes in the town are now being invited to enjoy a number of Matinée film screenings at the Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton alongside a friend, family member or carer.

Frances Watt, Matinée project co-ordinator, said: “Matinée film screenings are designed so that people living in the community who have a dementia or memory challenges can enjoy a local cultural outing alongside a friend, family member or carer.

“We are very happy that care home residents are also keen to join us at events.”

Residents who wish to attend should all have a confirmed dementia diagnosis.

Matinée does not provide any personal care or supervision, and the events are not held in secure spaces.

Care home staff who attend screenings with residents are welcomed as friends of patrons with dementia.

Ms Watt added: “We aim to create a friendly atmosphere, with everyone present enjoying the film and activities. We ask care home staff to contribute to this by fully taking part alongside residents.”

The upcoming screenings at the Pavilion Arts Centre on St John’s Road are:

• Casablanca on Monday, September 4

• Carousel on Monday, October 30

• White Christmas on Monday, December 18

Prices are £4, including refreshments. Doors open at 1pm, and films start at 1.30pm.

Call 07449 732 322 or email admin@matineederbyshire.org.uk.