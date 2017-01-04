Delight as New Mills boys smashes target for life-changing operation

Six-year-old Lucas Stafford needed £16,000 for a life-changing operation and the community has come together smashing the target and a date has been set for his surgery.

Dad, Steven Stafford, can not believe the generosity and kindness of the community who have got behind his little boy who suffers with spastic quadraplegic cerebral palsy.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by the phenomenal response we have had from everyone. Some people gave money anonymously and I will never get to thank them personally but I want people to know just how grateful we are and how much of a difference this will make to Lucas.”

Lucas was diagnosed at 18-months old when it was noticed he was not developing as quickly as he should be. He suffers with extreme stiffness in all of his limbs, chronic pain and is wheelchair bound.

He was given botox injections to relax his muscles but they were only lasting three days rather than the six weeks they were meant to. Doctors suggested selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery which will cut the damaged nerves in his brain so Lucas will not be in as much pain then may be able to learn to walk. However, this is not paid for the NHS by so the family started fundraising back in October.

Steven and his wife Susan, of St George’s Street New Mills thought it would take years to achieve.

Steven said: “Everyone has been brilliant from the cheques and donations tins in pubs it has all made a massive difference.

“Stockport County FC have been brilliant. They allowed Lucas to meet the players, be a mascot for the day and had a bucket collection at the match which was amazing.” He added: “Lucas just thinks he is having special medicine to make him better.” In total £17,400 has been raised and Lucas’ operation is on February 3. After that he will need intensive physiotherapy and after care and the additional money will help cover the cost of that.

