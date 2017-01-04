Delight as fundraising target smashed for New Mills boy’s life-changing operation

The new year has brought welcome news for a brave six-year-old who is to receive a life-changing operation after a fundraising campaign smashed its £16,000 target.

Dad Steven Stafford has been left stunned by the generosity and kindness of people who got behind his little boy Lucas, who suffers with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by the phenomenal response we have had from everyone. Some people gave money anonymously and I will never get to thank them personally, but I want people to know just how grateful we are and how much of a difference this will make to Lucas.”

Lucas was diagnosed at 18 months old when it was noticed he was not developing as quickly as he should be.

He suffers with extreme stiffness in all of his limbs, chronic pain and is wheelchair-bound.

He was given botox injections to relax his muscles but they were only lasting three days rather than the six weeks they were supposed to.

Doctors suggested selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery which will cut the damaged nerves in his brain so Lucas will not be in as much pain and may be able to learn to walk. However, this is not paid for by the NHS, so the family started a fundraising campaign back in October.

Steven and his wife Susan, of St George’s Street in New Mills, thought it would take years to achieve.

Steven said: “Everyone has been brilliant, from the cheques to donation tins in pubs, it has all made a massive difference.

“Stockport County FC have been brilliant. They allowed Lucas to meet the players, be a mascot for the day and had a bucket collection at the match which was amazing.”

He added: “Lucas just thinks he is having special medicine to make him better.”

In total, £17,400 has been raised and Lucas’ operation is on February 3. It will be followed by intensive physiotherapy and after care, which will be covered by the additional money raised.

