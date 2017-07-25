Dedicated pupil’s hard work is rewarded

Have your say

Hard work and dedication paid off for an 11-year-old girl who received special recognition at her school’s end of year prizegiving.

Katie-Ann Smith of Buxton received the certificate for effort leading to progress overall at Beech Hall School.

The academic year at the Tytherington based school culminated with the awards ceremony which was held on its lawn.

A number of students were presented with effort leading to progress certificates. They received their awards from Professor Michael Lewis, executive chairman of the Riverston Group and Mrs Tapster, mother of the junior head boy.