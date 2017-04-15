Dame Esther Rantzen visits Disley care home rated ‘one of the best in the country’

Campaigner and TV presenter Dame Esther Rantzen has visited a Disley care home to congratulate them on being recognised as one of the very best in the country.

Dystlegh Grange recently received the highest possible rating of “outstanding” from the Care Quality Commission, putting it in the top 0.5 per cent nationally.

Dame Esther, who in 2013 founded The Silver Line to support older people, was intrigued by the facilities.

She said: “Lots of things make Dystlegh Grange special, like people regarding their suites as their home, and the way people have choices and a sense of value.

“They can enjoy life and enjoy friendships and have fun. Everyone should have fun.”