Cyclist airlifted to hospital after Buxton dog collision

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital suffering from head injuries after colliding with a dog in Buxton.

The incident happened just before 10am this morning on Burlow Road in Harpur Hill.

The road was closed for a time affecting traffic and bus services, including the 442 which had to divert via the A515 until it could be reopened.

The 33-year-old cyclist was taken to Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance with head injuries.

The police say his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or changing, however.

The police say they did not have any information about the condition of the dog at this stage.