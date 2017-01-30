Trio charged with conspiracy to commit robbery after being stopped in New Mills

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery after two of them were stopped in New Mills last week.

Lee Tansey, 39, of Innings Drive, Weaste, Salford, Anthony Gough, 36, of Blackmoor Drive, Liverpool, and Christopher Ruebens, 31, of Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery by Greater Manchester Police.

Ruebens was also charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

All three were remanded in custody and appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, January 26.

The charges follow a proactive investigation by Greater Manchester Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Group into high value and violent robberies across the North West of England.

Two of the men were arrested by police after they were stopped in New Mills on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 24.