Police appeal after series of thefts in Chapel and Chinley

Police are appealing for information after a number of thefts and garage break-ins in the Chapel-en-le-Frith and Chinley areas over the last two weeks.

Three garages have been targeted; two of these were sometime overnight between Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14 on Buxton Road, Chinley, and the third took place between Thursday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 13 on Hayfield Road at Chapel. A number of power tools were stolen during the break-in at Chapel.

Sgt Denis Murphy, who leads the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the High Peak area, said: “Sheds can make appealing targets for thieves as valuable items like bikes, mowers and tools are often stored there.

“Despite this, many people don’t think about security so we would urge people to be alert and to take some simple steps to reduce the chance of becoming a victim of crime.”

When it comes to crime prevention advice in relation to garages, people are encouraged to:

* Think about what you keep in your garage or shed. Valuable tools can be stolen or even used to break into your house.

* Lock your garden gate and/or use an inaccessible bolt.

* Never leave doors unlocked - especially if your garage has a door which links through to the house. This could create an opportunity for your car to be stolen – especially if you store the keys for the vehicle in a regular spot, like a hook or an easily reached place.

* Fit strong padlocks, and remember to put tools away and re-lock your shed or garage when you have finished.

Five vehicles have also been broken into in the area during the same period.

Four cars were targeted while parked overnight between Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18; two on Buxton Road, Chinley, one on Green Lane, Chinley and one on Whitehough Head Lane, Whitehough. Items including a golf club, a wallet and cash were stolen.

Tools were taken from a pick-up van parked on Maynestone Road, Chinley, sometime overnight between Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 13.

Sgt. Murphy added: “Thieves will often try to take advantage of any opportunities they come across to steal, so please think about where you park your car and what you are leaving inside. In particular, always remember to lock your vehicle, remove any valuables and make sure there are no items on show. Also check to see if there are any marks left on the windscreen from sat-nav or other holders and do your best to wipe them away before you leave the car.

“Patrols are being carried out in these areas to help deter and offer reassurance to residents, and officers on our local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams are working to provide crime prevention advice in the area.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any information to get in touch, and to report any suspicious activity, no matter how irrelevant you might think it is, to the police. Our residents are our eyes and ears and any sightings of vehicles and people could turn out to be critical pieces of information in our inquiry.”

To report suspicious activity or information, or to contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing call 101, or online through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk, except in an emergency or if a crime is in progress when you should always dial 999.

You can also pass on information about crime anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.