Police appeal after community honesty box is stolen

Police are appealing for information after a community honesty money box was stolen in the High Peak.

The Honesty Money Box was taken sometime between 5pm and 11pm on September 23 from the garden of The Bulls Head pub on Old Road in Tintwistle, where it is based.

The box allows the community the chance to buy homemade cakes and pies.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Tracey Collins on 101, quoting reference 17*410787, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the Derbyshire police website by clicking here.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.