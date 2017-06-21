Out-of-control man smashed every window of his sister’s car

An angry man who smashed every window of his sister’s car has been given a 12 month community order and a restraining order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 14 how Rikki Tomlinson, 29, of Outseats Drive, Alfreton, smashed the windows of his sister Xena Whiteman’s Ford Ka after another sister had stopped him trying to set fire to paper under a road sign.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant was at home and was with family and there was an argument and he was outside on the street.

“A sister saw him trying to set fire to paper under a road sign and she put it out and the defendant became angry and he smashed every window of the Ford Ka.”

The court heard how Tomlinson also damaged an elderly neighbour’s wooden gate earlier in the day as another neighbour had heard the defendant ranting and raving and seen him hitting the gate with something.

Tomlinson pleaded guilty to two counts of causing damage after the incidents on April 29.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Tomlinson has a troubled relationship with some family members and he has mental health problems and difficulties with anger.

Tomlinson was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and he was given a three-year restraining order not to contact Xena Whiteman after her car was damaged.

The defendant must also pay £300 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.