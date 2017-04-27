New Mills brothers fined after selling cigarettes to 16-year-old girl

Two brothers have been fined after admitting selling cigarettes to an underage buyer from their New Mills newsagents.

Derbyshire County Council brought the prosecution after carrying out a test purchase at Binns News, on Market Street, in October 2016.

Kashif Mirza, 33, appearing at Chesterfield magistrates’ court, admitted selling Mayfair cigarettes to a female aged 16 years and three months during the test purchase. He was fined £84 and ordered to pay £275 costs.

His brother, Tahir Mirzir, 29, who owns Binns News, was fined £184 and ordered to pay £275 costs.

Mirzir had a previous conviction for the same offence in June 2016.

Mike Ashworth, Derbyshire County Council Strategic Director for Economy, Transport, and Communities, said: “Business owners and shop staff have a very clear responsibility to abide by the law which is in place to protect young people.

“This isn’t the first time this particular business owner has broken the law in this way and has been punished in the courts. This should send out a clear message to traders that breaking the law will not be tolerated.”

Mirza and Mirzir, of Alsfeld Way, New Mills, must also pay a £30 victim surcharge.