Four arrested in connection with Buxton arson

Police are appealing for information after an alleged arson attack in Buxton.

On Tuesday November 22 at 9.30pm, a house on Hardwick Mount was broken into and a television and costume jewellery was stolen.

The house was allegedly then set on fire.

One man and three youths aged 14, 15, 17 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and burglary and have all been released on bail pending further investigation. A joint investigation between police and the fire service had previously said the fire was started by an electrical fault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Graham Barrick on 101 quoting 16000394536.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.