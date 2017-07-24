Financial adviser found guilty of 16 counts of fraud

An independent financial adviser has been found guilty of forging investment documentation relating to his clients.

Martin Rigney, 68, invested his clients into a high-risk, unregulated collective investment scheme at a time when most of them were elderly and this type of investment was not suitable for them.

Rigney forged documents by either signing signatures himself or photocopying the genuine signature of the client.

The case came to the attention of police in June 2012 following an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority into Rigney and his company, Topps Rogers Financial Management.

Derbyshire police took on the case, because Rigney formerly lived in Hope, and the force began a long and complex investigation.

Rigney, of King Edwards, Rivelin, Sheffield, was arrested and charged with forgery.

The ten week trial at Derby Crown Court resulted in him being found guilty of 16 counts of forgery on Thursday, July 20. He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on September 1.

Detective Constable Julie Wheeldon, who led the investigation, said: “His clients trusted him and he abused that trust.

“It has had a devastating impact on their lives, emotionally as well as financially.

“Our job is to protect and get justice for victims. We feel we have achieved that with this conviction.”