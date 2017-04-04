Derbyshire police investigating claims cop was reading at the wheel of patrol car

Derbyshire police are investigating complaints one of their officers was filmed apparently reading while driving his patrol car.

The force confirmed they had launched an investigation into the alleged incident, which was captured on dash-cam footage on Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield.

The driver was apparently seen reading a pile of papers on top of his steering wheel

Although the car was spotted in Nottinghamshire at the time, Nottinghamshire police have confirmed it was not one of their vehicles.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Derbyshire Constabulary is aware of the footage and can confirm the car pictured belongs to the force. We are investigating.”