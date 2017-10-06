Buxton man jailed for manslaughter of man in Halifax

A Buxton man has been jailed after being found guilty of the manslaughter of a man in Halifax.

Darren Moorhouse died following an incident in Ovenden on January 18 after he intervened in a dispute, defending his friend. The 49-year-old suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Christopher Churchill.

Two men have today (Friday) been found guilty of his manslaughter after a two-week trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Dale Dwyer, of Athol Close, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with a five-year extended licence, and Christopher Churchill, of Alma Street, Buxton, was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment with a five-year extended licence.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs said; “We're pleased with the verdict today and hope the family of Darren Moorhouse can take some comfort from this sentence.

“Darren was a gentleman who died defending a friend from an attack following an argument over property with assailants armed with a knife.

Darren Moorhouse.

“The argument did not involve Darren and he acted as a good Samaritan to defend a vulnerable person.

“His death was completely unnecessary and demonstrates the perils of people arming themselves with knives to settle grievances.

“I'd also like to pay tribute to the very dignified way in which Darren's family have acted throughout the trial.

“No family should be put through such an ordeal and hear how their loved one died in such tragic circumstances.”

A statement from the family of Darren Moorhouse said: "Today two men were found guilty of the death of our beloved Darren.

"Since the 18th January 2017, our family has been destroyed and our hearts broken. Although both perpetrators have been found guilty, no amount of justice can bring comfort to our family or bring Darren back.

“Darren was a man who loved life and was deeply loved by his family. He will be forever missed by his mother, sister, brother, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a kind, funny and loyal man always there to lend a hand or do a kind deed.

“He was killed in the prime of his life, just before his 50th birthday. It was a birthday celebration done by a graveside and the pain was unbearably hard.

"We would like to thank the West Yorkshire Police team for their thorough investigation and in particular our liaison officer DC Lorna Ratcliffe.

Rest in peace Darren and god bless.”