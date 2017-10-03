Crash motorist gets a community order after three driving offences

A motorist who was involved in a collision with a wall has been given a 12 month community order and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, September 28, how Jared Spooner, 24, of Wythburn Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath during an investigation, and pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda3 without a licence and to driving without insurance. The incident happened on Cromwell Road, Chesterfield, on August 28.

Magistrates also banned Spooner from driving for 28 months but this disqualification can be reduced by 30 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course. Spooner must also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.